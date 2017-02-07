Students take a field trip to the Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn.- Students in Austin are getting an inside look at the Hormel Institute. This is the 8th year that the Institute has hosted 6th graders at IJ Holton and Pacelli. They’re getting some hands-on learning experience to show these students that science can be fun.

“It fits so nicely especially being a STEM school which is a school that focuses on science,” said David Brown, 6th Grade Teacher at IJ Holton. “We get a chance to really see how everything we talk about is portrayed in real life.”

This tour involves research that focuses on preventing and controlling cancer.

“We kind of hope that they just get some basic knowledge of science installed and we also hope to get one or two kids really interested and kind of go home and look it up on their own and build on this,” said Todd Schuster, Research Professional at the Hormel Institute.

Some scientists at the Institute are demonstrating different experiments using high-tech cancer fighting tools. It’s a way to show that you can have fun while learning.

“I hope they learn a little more about science and maybe they’ll say science is kind of cool and we’re hoping they’re having fun with it,” said Schuster.

This is Brown’s 8th time being a part of this tour and he says his previous students have always enjoyed this field trip.

“Today is more so to light the spark,” said Brown. “They’ll see a few things going on and they’ll find out that it’s not just like a classroom where you sit in a chair.”