Where to go for health care

BRITT, Iowa – Between emergency rooms, clinics and your primary care doctor, there are a lot of places you can go to get treatment for a health concern.

But do you know where to go?

Runny noses and sore throats can be best dealt with at a walk-in clinic or through your primary care doctor.

For something more serious like trauma-related injuries or a heart attack, the emergency room is exactly where you need to be.

Health professionals say if your case isn’t an emergency, you are better off waiting for an appointment.

“Because you’re going to someone who not only knows you, but has your records easily available, they have all of your lab work and your medication and they can decide on an appropriate treatment based on what they know about you,” says Dr. Catherine Butler, Director of Hancock County Health System Emergency Room.

Dr. Butler also says patients who need medication refills should go to their primary doctor to make sure it’s accurate.