$38 million project approved for downtown Rochester

Related Coverage DMCC hears two new development proposals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board of Directors has approved a $38 million development project.

Wednesday’s vote moves forward plans to bring 156 apartments, retail shopping, public parking and pedestrian access to the Discovery Square sub-district in the downtown area.

“The Destination Medical Center and Rochester continue to attract private investment and innovation, as our actions at this Board meeting demonstrate,” said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, chair of the DMCC Board. “The momentum with Discovery Square, which will be a nation-leading center for life science innovation, is especially encouraging.”

Titan Real Estate and Investments and Opus Group are heading up the development

“This project will generate jobs, attract additional private investment to the region and boost the regional tax base,” said Lisa Clarke, executive director, DMC Economic Development Agency (EDA). “It fits well within the Discovery Square sub-district plan, one of the top priority areas for the DMC initiative and the DMCC board.”