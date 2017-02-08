Appeals Court denies Charles City man

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City man has lost his appeal over indecent contact with a child.

53-year-old Jeff Allen Devries was sentenced to two years in state prison in August 2015 after a plea deal. Authorities say Devries inappropriately touched a 10-year-old child in August 2013.

Devries appealed and argued his guilty plea and sentence should be overturned because the pre-sentence investigation report on his case contained information different from his official guilty plea. Specifically, the report included statements from Devries to both a psychologist and the preparer of the report where he excused or denied sexually touching the victim and accused the child of lying.

The Iowa Court of Appeals has now ruled those statements were not considered when the judge imposed sentence and affirms Devries’ conviction and sentence.