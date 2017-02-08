Appeals Court denies Charles City man

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
KIMT WEB News

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Charles City man has lost his appeal over indecent contact with a child.

53-year-old Jeff Allen Devries was sentenced to two years in state prison in August 2015 after a plea deal.  Authorities say Devries inappropriately touched a 10-year-old child in August 2013.

Devries appealed and argued his guilty plea and sentence should be overturned because the pre-sentence investigation report on his case contained information different from his official guilty plea.  Specifically, the report included statements from Devries to both a psychologist and the preparer of the report where he excused or denied sexually touching the victim and accused the child of lying.

The Iowa Court of Appeals has now ruled those statements were not considered when the judge imposed sentence and affirms Devries’ conviction and sentence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s