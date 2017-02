CHARLES CITY, Iowa – No one was hurt but both vehicles are considered a total loss after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Charles City Police Department says it happened around 4:18 pm at the intersection of Hulin Street and Milwaukee Street. 51-year-old Kimberly Arndt of Charles City was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan and collided with the 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 25-year-old Jonathan Kasper of Rockford.

Kasper was cited for failure to yield.