Burglary arrests in Olmsted County

DOVER, Minn. – Three people are facing burglary charges in Olmsted County.

23-year-old Dana Gernes, 19-year-old Isaac Cronin and 20-year-old Lauren Hegge were arrested early Tuesday morning when they were allegedly caught breaking in by a shop owner in Dover.  The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed the three made several attempts to burglarize the business over the past several weeks.

The three allegedly broke a window to get into the shop, which is attached to a residential property.

