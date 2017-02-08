Charges filed in Floyd County crash

Related Coverage Four people injured in Charles City crash

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Ionia man is now facing criminal charges for a two-vehicle collision in Floyd County.

On December 20, 2016, the Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Anthony Schmitz was driving west on Highway 18, west of Commercial Avenue in Charles City, when he crossed the center line and hit the eastbound vehicle driven by Heather Meyer of Bassett.

Schmitz and two passengers in his vehicle, 11-year-old Mary Jane Schmitz and 10-year-old Miley Schmitz, along with Meyer were injured in the crash. All were taken for treatment at a hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmitz allegedly told a state trooper that he “swerved to miss a rabbit” and witnesses at the scene say Schmitz was trapped inside his vehicle and asking for help getting out so he could leave before police arrived.

Authorities say a blood test on Schmitz found he was under the influence of amphetamines/methamphetamines at the time of the collision. He has now been charged with serious injury by vehicle, two counts of child endangerment and operating while under the influence – 1st offense.