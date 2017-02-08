Collective Bargaining bill introduced in Iowa House and Senate

KIMT News 3- A bill looking at public union employee’s right to bargain their employment contract including benefits and wages has been introduced in the Iowa House and Senate potentially impacting around 184,000 employees.

Many of those employees; nurses, educators, construction workers, emergency crews, are now saying they are worried about the future of their benefits.

“From what I know, if they strip this way the only raise we can get is the ‘consumer price index’, which last year was .0038%,” says Cerro Gordo County Deputy Craig Lakose. Lakose is also the union steward for the sheriff’s office.

He says this will impact how they and other union employees attract other workers.

“This is just going to hurt all over, says Deputy Lakose. “Why should somebody get entry-level position and then never get a raise.”

Jacob Schweitzer, the Mason City Local 41, says this bill looks that passed in Wisconsin in 2011.

“If you look at how that bill worked in Wisconsin you can see the quality of education drop,” he says. “There was a director correlation with grades throughout the state.”

Those for the bill say there is a lot of misinformation being put out about the proposal.

Republican Iowa State Representative Terry Baxter says this does not resemble the bill in Wisconsin and there are far less changes than people believe. He says the biggest benefit will be updating Chapter 20(collective bargaining) which was put in to play four decades ago.

“A lot of things have changed and adjusted since then,” Representative Baxter says. “The state has grown, there’s a lot of different technology out there, we are a right to work state, there’s a lot of diversity out there and a lot of different public employees.”

Baxter believes these changes will actually benefit public employees in the long run.

“It makes it a little bit easier to remove a teacher that’s not a good teacher or worker that is not really a good worker,” He says.

Schweitzer disagrees saying changes could mean good workers will work elsewhere for jobs.