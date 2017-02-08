Free rides for Vets

KIMT News 3- Since January SMART Transit has offered free rides to those who have served our country. They decided that any veteran can now take their city route buses at no cost.

That offer is for anyone living in Albert Le, Austin, Owatonna and Waseca.

Folks with SMART thought that this is something that they can do to show their appreciation for vets.

“It’s a great way for some of these heroes who might not be able to drive or don’t feel safe, especially in the winter time,” said Kirk Kuchera. Operations Manager, SMART Transit. “It’s an opportunity for them to get out of their home and to get out in the community and do what they need to do. So we’re blessed to have them in our communities and it’s just a small token of our appreciation.”

So far many people have been taking advantage of this new opportunity.

“We have a lot of veterans that use it to get to medical appointments and stores,” said Kuchera. “We have one that rides it just to go to down to the senior center to visit with friends and other veterans that he knows.”

They offered free rides to veterans during 2016 and Kuchera says they gave more than 1,000 rides.

You have to show your Veteran ID to receive the free ride.