Iowa’s State Treasurer is pushing IAble

MASON CITY, Iowa – Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald spoke with KIMT News 3 about IAble, a tax advantage savings plan for people with disabilities.

Fitzgerald explains IAble was signed into law in 2015. It stands for “achieving a better life experience”. He explains for someone caring for a family member with disabilities, making sure they’re taken care of when they pass can be a worry. Saying usually the federal government only allows a member to retain two grand–what’s left is usually confiscated.

This plan changes all that.

“Individuals can put up to $3,239 into an account and deduct it from their Iowa income taxes and plus it will grow tax free from the state of Iowa and from the federal government,” Fitzgerald said.

People can start an IAble account for $25. The owner of the account must be diagnosed with a disability before age 26. Iowa is now one of 14 states with the IAble Act in place, Minnesota joined in 2015.