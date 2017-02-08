Lake Mills man pleads guilty to marijuana charge

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of giving marijuana to two girls is pleading guilty.

57-year-old Jack E. Greenwood of Lake Mills is charged with four counts of drug distribution to persons under 18, enticing a minor and providing a place of gathering for drug use.

Authorities say Greenwood had two girls, ages 13 and 14, come over to his trailer on May 6 and May 7, 2016 and smoked marijuana with them. Greenwood also allegedly asked the 14-year-old to come to his bedroom and have sex with him.

Greenwood has agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is due to be sentenced on March 7.