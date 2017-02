MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of keeping her children in a room covered with feces is now pleading guilty.

Authorities say 25-year-old Alexis Martinez of Mason City forced three kids, all under the age of seven, to sleep for a week in August 2016 in a room where the walls and floors were covered with human waste. She entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of neglect of a dependent person.

No sentencing date has been set.