MN/IA Deer Farmers Associations invite experts to speak about chronic wasting disease

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Last month, another deer in southeast Minnesota tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) making it the 6th case in Fillmore County since November.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has put a CWD Management Plan into place, which includes lowering deer population densities in a designated “Disease Management Zone” in hopes of preventing the spread of CWD.

But not everyone thinks that strategy will work. The Minnesota and Iowa Deer Farmers Associations sponsored a meeting Wednesday called “Facts and Fictions About CWD” and invited experts on deer and management practices to speak.

One of the presenters, Dr. James Kroll is a Professor Emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management and has extensive experience with White-Tailed Deer. In fact, Dr. Kroll was hired by the Governor of Wisconsin in 2011 to evaluate the state’s failed attempts to manage and eradicate CWD. He shared that experience and says he doesn’t want to see Minnesota make the same mistakes other states, like Wisconsin, have made.

“The choice is this; can we figure out if it really is a problem how big the problem is, and involve the public in the solutions to the problem? Or do we just run out there willy-nilly like every other state that’s tried this and just have a scorched earth approach and try to wipe out the deer, which you’re not going to do. I guarantee you’re not going to, you’re going to kill a lot of them but you’re not going to do that and the biggest thing is you’re not going to eradicate CWD.”

The Wildlife Research Manager for the Minnesota DNR Dr. Lou Cornicelle was in the audience and told us he just came to listen. He says he is familiar with Dr. Kroll’s work in Wisconsin but that Minnesota’s approach to CWD is different. Cornicelle believes the special hunt has helped them define the extent and prevalence of the disease.

“I do think that we’re dealing with a recent infection and I think it’s something that we can get on top of if we’re aggressive and if we’re willing to see it through. We may not be able to but I do think this is our only chance to do it,” Cornicelle says.

He also adds that the state’s deer program was recently audited by the Wildlife Management Institute and that they are moving forward with recommendations they’ve received.