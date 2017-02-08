NAMI gets another big boost

ROCHESTER, Minn. – They help those struggling with mental illness and now they are getting a boost from Mayo Clinic.

Along with their own raising of $25,000, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota is also getting $50,000 from the medical giant. Those with NAMI tell us the funds will be used to keep their new peer support program going and what’s called the “lighthouse” room which is a space for people to drop by if they are having problems. NAMI also mentions this shows how dedicated Mayo Clinic is in battling mental illness in this area.