Officials are seeing an increase of use at Edgewater Pavilion

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Edgewater Bay Pavilion is becoming increasingly popular these past couple of years. The pavilion is a place where many folks in Albert Lea visit for celebrations like graduations, weddings and even community-wide events.

It’s been around for nearly 6 years, but according to Albert Lea’s City Manager, Chad Adams, these last few years they have been seeing an increase in activity.

The cost to build the pavilion was around $600,000. At that time none of that money came from tax dollars, but within the last few years taxpayers have put their money towards a heating and cooling system and some installation which came to around $20,000.

Adams says he thinks folks in town are using the facility more because they know tax money is going here to improve it.

“From an economic development stand points it’s great,” said Adams. “It’s also great for our residents to have a place to meet and socialize. t also fits in with our Blue Zone philosophy as well with just social interaction and getting out and about.”

The pavilion is open 7 days a week and is now open until midnight on Friday and Saturday because it is being used more.