Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Deputies now equipped with body cameras

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Beginning Tuesday, all 65 of Olmsted County’s Deputies will be equipped with body cameras while in the field.

The Sheriff’s Office has been working on getting cameras for several years. Rochester Police began using body cams in December of 2015.

Deputy Mark Baron is assigned to the Government Center Security Division and has been helping instruct deputies on the technical aspects on the body cameras for the past week. He explains the cameras will activate automatically when a deputy turns on his/her vehicle’s lights and sirens. However, they can also be activated manually if a call doesn’t require lights/sirens.

Capt. Scott Behrns and Deputy Baron gave us a look at some of the cameras features which include a magnetic mount that will allow them to record from different angles. They also connect via Bluetooth to each deputy’s cell phone.

The cameras will be used as a tool to help capture additional evidence and bring some sense of accountability, according to Behrns. Administration will not review the footage unless there’s a complaint or concern.

“We believe that our people do a lot of good things on a daily basis that aren’t seen,” Behrns adds. “If there is a mistake made or something like that, it will be used to hold the deputy accountable.”

He says that across the nation, agencies that have adopted body cams have seen, on average, a 62% decrease in complaints from the public.

Deputies can only review the video captured from their own cameras and the footage is saved for a minimum of 90 days.

The cameras cost just under $150,000 and we’re told the Corrections Officers at the Olmsted County Detention Center are going through the process of getting body cams as well.