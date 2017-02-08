Polls Open For Capital Improvement Levy

MASON CITY, Iowa – Polls are open for residents to weigh in on whether they want the tax increase.

If approved, the proposed levy will help pay for purchases such as tasers, bullet proof vests, fire equipment, city vehicles, and more.

Brent Trout, city administrator says this is their first considering this type of action.

“And so from that levy it will allow us to basically levy and pay cash for purchases that we are currently selling bonds for. Currently, when we do a capital improvement budget it includes bonds used to make those purchases. If you look at over the years there’ve been anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000 with the,” says Trout.