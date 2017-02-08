Preventing spreading germs in schools

AUSTIN, Minn.- Catching a cold or getting the flu isn’t always something that we can control, but folks at Banfield Elementary School are trying to prevent germs from spreading.

Deb Horsman, Nurse at Banfield Elementary School, says they are seeing a lot of cases of strep throat going around the school right now.

A couple things they do to make sure other students aren’t getting sick is they have tissues and hand sanitizers in all offices and classrooms in the school. Teachers can encourage their students to use them throughout the day.

They also send home newsletters to parents telling them about what illnesses are spreading in the school.

For the younger kids, they are taking extra precautions.

“I know that the younger kids all have schedule bathrooms breaks and the teachers and the adults in those classes always make sure they’re washing their hands,” said Horsman. “It’s very important at this time of the year. “It’s important every day, but mostly at this time of the year.”

Another thing that they do to prevent spreading germs is teachers will disinfect items in their classroom when they notice someone is sick.