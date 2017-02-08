“REACH Room” provides everyday necessities to students in need

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – They are everyday items many may take for granted like shampoo, socks, even a toothbrush. But when Stewartville teacher Jim Parry realized not all of his students had access to these necessities, he took action.

Within just a few weeks, Parry got district approval to turn an old office in Stewartville High School into a space to collect donated items for students in need. It’s called the REACH Room and students grades 7-12 can stop by to get things they need, no questions asked. Parry and his students in the REACH Program have helped collect items like clothing, school supplies and personal care items to fill the room. He says they’re using the REACH Room as service learning aimed at building a culture of compassion within the school.

”It still is anonymous when others come in here to get things, but we’re using the service learning as more of an awareness of there is a need. They have classmates that don’t have everything that they do and the quicker that we realize that and the more willing we are to help each other out, the happier place the school will be,” Parry explains.

Right now, the REACH Room is in need of personal care items like deodorants, soaps, body washes and shampoos. They also need more school supply donations. If you’d like to help, check out the REACH Program on Facebook.