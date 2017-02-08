Sanctuary Resolutions For Immigrant Students

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Des Moines School District is the first in the state to create sanctuary resolutions for immigrant and refugee students.

While this could set a precedent for school districts across the state, Vice President of Student Services at North Iowa Area Community College Terri Ewers says their policies will remain unchanged.

“We are available for anyone with a high school degree to come to college or in this case high school students, but they have to show that they have the ability to benefit because we’re a public institution. Right now our mandate is to provide an education to all,” says Ewers.

All requests made to Des Moines School by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials must be processed through the superintendent’s office and district attorney.

In Mason City, Superintendent Mike Penca says they have a board policy regarding immigration records.

“A form that they have to fill out that needs to be recorded is on file at the school level. As long as they have provided proper identification purposes and follow our procedures and their educational purposes for a review on those records,” says Penca.

As for Terri, she says her goal is to provide the students with the resources they need to help them.

“We are here to help the residents of our nine county area and other areas get the type of information that they would need to get a job.”