Task force to lower unemployment, increase graduation rates for minorites

MASON CITY, IOWA – Governor Branstad is leading an effort to increase the graduation rate of minority students and decrease the unemployment rate for minorities in Iowa.

He’s created a dedicated group with that goal in mind.

According to the most recent census data, the unemployment rate in Iowa dropped to 3.6 percent, but unemployment did not drop for minorities.

The numbers for African Americans showed the biggest gap, with an unemployment rate of 14.2 percent, Native Americans at 11 percent and Hispanics at 8.1 percent.

As of now Governor Branstad’s group is targeting Black Hawk, Dubuque, Pottawattamie and Polk counties.

Employment specialists say they’re not exactly sure what this task force will look like for our area, but they have been working to target groups they believe are underserved.

Jennifer Adrade, with Iowa Works in Mason City says, “We definitely on an ongoing basis like trying to reach what we might consider under-represented populations. We do a lot of out-reach with veterans are through the Homebase Iowa program, we have different committees that are planning events that are trying to really engage disabled workers, returning citizens, our ex offender communities and definitely women.”

The Iowa Economic Development Authority in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education have partnered to launch http://www.futurereadyiowa.gov/.

You can find job opportunities in your area based on the information you input.