Woman charged in northeast Iowa stabbing

DECORAH, Iowa – An Oelwein woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Winneshiek County.

32-year-old Jade McAllister is charged with felony willful injury and aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse. She was arrested on Monday for operating while under the influence – 2nd offense, driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received information that McAllister was involved in a stabbing.

She’s being held in the county jail on $13,000 bond.