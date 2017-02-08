Woman loses appeal in murder of Eagle Grove girl

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Wright County woman convicted of killing a five-hear-old girl has lost her appeal.

26-year-old Kara Crapser of Eagle Grove pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder for the January 2011 death of Mikayla Valentine, her boyfriend’s daughter. She was sentenced to 50 years in state prison.

Crapser filed an application for post-conviction relief, citing ineffective assistance of counsel. That application was denied and she appealed that decision. Crapser says her lawyer did not tell her that she could compel her boyfriend to testify at her trial. Crapser says he would have admitted kicking a door closed on his daughter’s head on the morning of her death, causing her fatal injury.

The Iowa Court of Appeals agrees with Crapser that her lawyer failed her but has refused to reopen her case. The Court says numerous people were prepared to testify at trial that Crapser abused the girl and that Crapser confessed after being confronted by law enforcement. It also ruled that she received a significant benefit by pleading guilty to 2nd degree murder and avoiding a life sentence.

In short, the Appeals Court found that “her buyer’s remorse is insufficient to merit relief.”