Area library collecting and archiving local oral histories

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Everybody has stories worthy of telling. The Rochester Public Library and History Center of Olmsted County hope a new program empowers people to share their stories and experiences.

“Oral histories are really exciting because it gives us an opportunity to hear the average person’s voice and document the things that were important to their life,” explains Kim Edson, Head of Reader’s Services at the library.

The library has been awarded a SELCO (Southeast Libraries Cooperating) grant to capture and archive local oral histories. They are partnering with the history center for the Our Stories, Our Community program.

Edson explains there are two facets of the program. The staff at the history center and library will begin collecting, documenting and archiving 12 local histories. She says those specific stories will come from people who came to the area in the 1960s and 1970s.

“For example, we’re looking for some of the first African-American families that came to town and what their experience as like,” she adds.

Those oral histories will be transcribed and archived in a library data base that eventually everyone will be able to access.

But there’s a second part to this oral history program, one that involves the entire community. With the $12,700 grant, the library was able to purchase a sound booth, recording equipment and materials needed to produce high-quality audio files. This equipment will be available to the public so folks can record their own oral histories.

“Families are often very interested in their family history and sometimes if you don’t take the time to ask the questions and think about what it was like for your grandparents or great-grandparents, those stories get lost.”

Beginning later this month, the equipment will be available to rent. Oral histories from the public can also be transcribed and archived at the library.

Next Thursday an oral history workshop will be held at the library, it is free and open to all ages. For more information check out the link below.

