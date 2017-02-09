Armed robbery reported in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement is investigating an apparent armed robbery in Marion Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to Jeff’s Little Store at 2:46 pm Wednesday. The store clerk says someone in a mask entered the store and pointed a handgun at him. The intruder reportedly told the clerk to open the cash register, then forced him to go into the bathroom.

The clerk says when he emerged from the bathroom after a few minutes, the masked person was gone.

Authorities say an undetermined amount of cash was taken from the register and they believe the robber escaped in a dark green or blue late 1990s minivan driven by a second person.

A description of the robber has not been released. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.