Celebrating a Slice of Life

MASON CITY, Iowa – Many are celebrating with a hot slice Thursday as National Pizza Day is upon us.

While we know it’s probably not the healthiest food to eat, it’s hard to deny your favorite toppings covered in cheese.

More than a third of pizza lovers chose pepperoni according to Pizza.com. It’s estimated that Americans eat at least 100 acres of pizza a day, which is about 350 slices per second according to the site. According to Pizza.com, the average American eats 46 slices per year.

Godfather’s in Mason City feels like every day is National Pizza Day, celebrating over 30 years in business this year. Manager Mel Balek says the love of pizza pie will never die.

“I think pizza the new universal food you can have it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, easy to eat, drive and eat it, have it your way, anyway,” Balek said.

Pizza.com says kids age’s three to 11 prefer pizza over all other foods.