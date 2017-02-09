Cerro Gordo CERT receives donation from Yesway

MASON CITY, Iowa – An emergency response team in Mason City is getting some extra help thanks to a new business in the community.

The Community Emergency Response Team also known as CERT in Mason City has several trainings they undergo during the year to be best prepared for situations like the search mission you see in the video above.

The convenience store Yesway used five cents from every cup of coffee they sold to raise the money that will go toward their trainings.

Coordinotor for Cerro Gordo county’s CERT says it’s donations like these that make their organization run efficiently.

“We keep growing and diversifying and trying to get better at providing for the community,” says Steve O’Neil. “And with funds like that we can actually take them to some specialized trainings, sometimes out of the area like down to Des Moines for a mass casualty or special search.”

It was an anonymous donor that requested that Yesway’s giving campaign fund the Cerro Gordo CERT team.