Clear Lake Chamber works to fight human trafficking

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Clear Lake is right off the Avenue of the Saints and I35 making the small town even more of a risk for human trafficking.

City leaders are teaming up with local entities to try and educate workers on the forefront of human trafficking; gas station clerks, hotel employee’s even teachers.

“While many people don’t think it is a problem that exists in Iowa, it certainly does,” says Kay Day of Clear Lake.

Being so close to a major interstate is one of the reason Day wants to learn a little more about the subject.

“We are right on the hub of the major interstates,” she says. We have I35 and south of us I80 and we are in such a close proximity of two major cities.”

Those with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce brought in a guest who has nearly four decades of experience on sex trafficking to discuss what to look for.

“If You ask that young person a question but the adult with them always answers for them, if you see that they can’t make eye contact with you, or he’s watching them so they don’t make eye contact, it’s those controlling issues that you’ll see in a person-to-person engagement,” says Mike Ferjack, a human trafficking and child exploitation consultant.

Ferjack says being able to recognize the signs is vital to saving s victim as well as understanding what human trafficking actually is.

“Unfortunately, we hear about it in the context so often of prostitution, human trafficking is not prostitution, and the reason I say that is very simple; one involves a choice and the other doesn’t,” he says.

Day says she wants to be able to help if faced with this crime.

Recognition is the first point to rescue victims.