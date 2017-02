CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The former manager of a fast food restaurant has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the restaurant.

49-year-old Paul Anthony Jenkins of Clear Lake was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Wednesday on a charge of 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he began working as the general manager of the Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell in Clear Lake in August 2016 and is accused of stealing over $1,000 from the business.

Jenkins is being held on $5,000 bond.