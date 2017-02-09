Feeding Tube Awareness Week

STEFANTE RANDAL By Published: Updated:
feeding-tube-awareness-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Health professionals are taking advantage of Feeding Tube Awareness Week by educating people on their importance.

Feeding tubes can be done through the nostril or by the stomach.

The most common people who have the feeding tubes are infants, elderly and those who have been in traumatic car accidents and cancer treatments.

Rita Sheldahl, clinical dietitian at Mercy Medical Cancer Center says they provide families with resources on how to use the feeding tubes which have been beneficial.

“We have a service here called Mercy Home Care and Public Health does it at other facilities. They do go into the patient’s home to do a lot of the education if they have questions or concerns.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s