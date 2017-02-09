Local girl looking to get service dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – She’s been fighting since birth and now a Southern Minnesota girl with serious health issues is looking toward the community for help.

Samaria Gerads of Rochester suffers from Intractable Epilepsy, ASD, and many other disabilities. In December her family received word they were accepted to get a service dog through 4 Paws for Ability, but now they need to raise $17,000. Her family says the dog will help in numerous ways like noticing “change in scent during a seizure, stable her balance and incoordination and help regulate her emotions and triggers as well as aid in keeping her safe in and out of our home,” her mother Melissa says.

If you’d like to help the family, click here.

They are also holding fundraisers,one of which is a shoe drive and the other will be a disc golf event in May.