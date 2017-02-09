ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Police officers in Albert Lea are trying their best to connect with the younger generation. The ALPD started a new community outreach program on Monday. It’s called, “Lunch with a Cop.”

Officers are going into school cafeterias to eat lunch and socialize with students and so far they say it has been a hit with the kids.

“Not many police officers come to our school so I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Hannah Veldman, 5th Grader at Halverson Elementary School.

Today on the menu was chicken patties, corn and salad at Halverson. The 4th and 5th graders were able to share their lunch room with the ALPD.

“My favorite part is that he sat right in front of me and I leaned over to see his Taser and that was cool to see,” said Diego Balbuena Vidal, 5th Grader at Halverson Elementary School.

Normally when a cop pulls you over they ask for your license and registration, but these officers were the ones being pressed for answers this time.

“I asked him why he become a police officer what do you do when you’re a police officer,” said Veldman.

“I asked if he likes being a cop, how old he is, and if he has any children,” said Balbuena Vidal.

The police department’s main goal is to make sure they’re connecting with the younger generation and for them to know they’re around to help anyone in need.

“If you see a police officer when you’re at the mall, at school, an athletic event or wherever we want them to feel comfortable with that individual,” said Carlson. “We want them to say hi and not be scared and remember this positive experience. We’re not scary people and we’re part of the community and we want to have a positive opportunity with the kids. ”

They have received nothing but positive feedback since they started on Monday.

“The direct feedback the officers are getting with the kids are fantastic and we use social media and other media outlets and it’s been the same,” said Carlson. “It’s been an awesome relationship building experience.”

Officers plan to visit every school and eat with every lunch hour so all the students get a chance to interact with them.

Each time they visit a school they take a few pictures and share them on their Facebook page. If you’re interested in taking a look at those photos type in “Albert Lea Police Department” on Facebook.