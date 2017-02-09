MnDOT’s innovative invention earns an award from the Governor’s Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Using parts from a hobby shop, a team of MnDOT District 6 workers in Rochester created a piece of equipment that has helped the department save time and money. The invention received a 2016 Governor’s Better Government Award last month in St. Paul.

MnDOT workers equipped a remote control car with a camera to help them inspect parts of culverts they couldn’t access. It’s called the HIVE which stands for Hydraulic Inspection Vehicle Explorer. It’s a waterproof, all-wheel drive vehicle with lights and a rotating camera that connects to a tablet.

Hydraulics Infrastructure Coordinator, Robert Coughlin came up with the idea, but says it took an entire team to make it a reality.

”I went to our inventory center and said, “hey how do I order an RC car?” I found out those two guys in there are RC hobbyists so they were really familiar with a lot of the different equipment and mechanisms that we can put on there, so they helped me brainstorm and came up with some really good suggestions,” Coughlin explains.

The HIVE has been so effective that soon all 8 of MnDOT Districts in the state will have one of their own. Coughlin says there’s even interest from other states, and rightfully so, the HIVE has saved MnDOT thousands of dollars. For example, it was used to inspect a culvert on Hwy 26 in Houston County and revealed that only limited repairs were needed, rather than a full replacement. It has also come in handy on Hwy 52 where they were able to discover culvert failures that could not have been seen using external visual inspection.