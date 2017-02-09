Officials support full-service community schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. -On Thursday city and school leaders gathered in Rochester to talk about the importance of what is called full-service community schooling.

The model, which has three schools in Rochester using it, focuses on what can be done to help students do the best they can in school. This includes looking at outside influences and how maybe members of the community can step in and assist. Sometimes it’s dental needs, other times it’s health concerns. Either way the community is stepping in to help these students.

Officials tell us they would like to see more funding from the state.