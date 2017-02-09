Former Mason City Man Killed in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colorado – Authorities are investigating the death of a former Mason City man in Colorado.

According to the Denver Post, a man was found fatally shot on Monday near the city of Westminster in Adams County. The Sheriff’s Office says it has classified the death as a homicide. No other details have been released.

KIMT has been told by Cassidy Schmit that the victim of the shooting was her brother, Zackery Henderson, who moved out to Colorado in August 2016, shortly after their father died.