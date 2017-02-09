Former Mason City Man Killed in Colorado

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Photo of Zackery Henderson, courtesy of Cassidy Schmidt.
Photo of Zackery Henderson, courtesy of Cassidy Schmidt.

WESTMINSTER, Colorado – Authorities are investigating the death of a former Mason City man in Colorado.

According to the Denver Post, a man was found fatally shot on Monday near the city of Westminster in Adams County.  The Sheriff’s Office says it has classified the death as a homicide.  No other details have been released.

KIMT has been told by Cassidy Schmit that the victim of the shooting was her brother, Zackery Henderson, who moved out to Colorado in August 2016, shortly after their father died.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s