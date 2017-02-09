“Rideshare” is finally coming to Rochester

Related Coverage TNCs like Uber and Lyft can soon apply to operate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Lyft could soon be operating in the Med City.

The Rochester City Clerk’s Office says it received an application from the “rideshare” company on Thursday and granted it a license as the city’s first Transportation Network Company.

The issue will be on the agenda for the February 22 City Council meeting but City Clerk Aaron Reeves says Lyft could now offer services at any time.

The City Council voted in January to allow companies like Lyft and Uber to operate within city limits. Those businesses use the internet to connect passengers with drivers who use their own private vehicles.