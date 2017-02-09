Rochester Man Accused Of Threatening Another Man With A Gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing 2nd degree assault and terroristic threat charges after allegedly holding a handgun to another man’s head.

64-year-old Daniel Knutson of Rochester was arrested Wednesday. Police say that between 2 and 4 am at a home in the 5600 block of Longboat Road NW, a woman told a 64-year-old man to leave. When he refused, she allegedly called Knutson and he came over and pointed a gun at the man and threatened him.

The alleged victim was able to dial a friend, who heard the man asking for help. The friend drove to the home on Longboat Road and got the victim. The two then reported the incident to authorities.

Rochester police say Knutson was taken into custody and a handgun was seized. There was also an outstanding warrant for Knutson’s arrest.