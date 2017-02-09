Sesame Tuna with Wasabi Sauce

All you need:

1 ¾ cup orange flavored coconut water

1 cup basmati rice

6 oz Ahi Tuna Steak

1 tsp black sesame seeds

1 tsp white sesame seeds

¼ cup fat-free sour cream

1 tbsp milk

1 ½ tsp wasabi sauce

All you do:

1. Prepare rice according to package instructions, using coconut water and/or coconut milk in place of water.

2. Over medium/high heat, warm up a dry pan.

3. Combine sesame seeds and dredge tuna steak in seeds.

4. Cook tuna for 3 minutes on each side.

5. While tuna is cooking, mix together sour cream, milk and wasabi sauce.

6. Serve with rice and wasabi sauce.