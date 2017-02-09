Sesame Tuna with Wasabi Sauce

RAQUEL HELLMAN By Published: Updated:
tuna-pic

All you need:

1 ¾ cup orange flavored coconut water
1 cup basmati rice

6 oz Ahi Tuna Steak
1 tsp black sesame seeds
1 tsp white sesame seeds

¼ cup fat-free sour cream
1 tbsp milk
1 ½ tsp wasabi sauce

All you do:

1. Prepare rice according to package instructions, using coconut water and/or coconut milk in place of water.
2. Over medium/high heat, warm up a dry pan.
3. Combine sesame seeds and dredge tuna steak in seeds.
4. Cook tuna for 3 minutes on each side.
5. While tuna is cooking, mix together sour cream, milk and wasabi sauce.
6. Serve with rice and wasabi sauce.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s