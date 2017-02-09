Sesame Tuna with Wasabi Sauce

All you need:
1 ¾ cup orange flavored coconut water
1 cup basmati rice
6 oz Ahi Tuna Steak
1 tsp black sesame seeds
1 tsp white sesame seeds
¼ cup fat-free sour cream
1 tbsp milk
1 ½ tsp wasabi sauce
All you do:
1. Prepare rice according to package instructions, using coconut water and/or coconut milk in place of water.
2. Over medium/high heat, warm up a dry pan.
3. Combine sesame seeds and dredge tuna steak in seeds.
4. Cook tuna for 3 minutes on each side.
5. While tuna is cooking, mix together sour cream, milk and wasabi sauce.
6. Serve with rice and wasabi sauce.