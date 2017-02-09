Special Report: The high cost of childcare and lack of providers

KIMT News 3 – Marlo just turned a year old, and for a couple months now her mom has been home with her everyday.

“I never imagined that I would be a stay-at-home mom,” Liz Rocha said.

Liz has worked full time for the past 12 years. Her daughter Marlo was born last January. Liz didn’t start looking at daycare until about a month before Marlo was born, and by that time there were waiting lists six months long in Mason City for in-home daycares. Family stayed with Marlo until the end of last summer when Liz and her husband started looking again.

This time they ran into a different problem.

“The first thing was almost half of my paycheck was just going to go out the door no matter what you to pay for it,” Liz said.

Liz and her husband started joking that Liz would have to stay home. The family only needed about 20 hours of childcare a week, but they were going to be forced to pay a flat fee no matter how many hours Marlo was there.

So plan B was put to the test.

“Once September hit then we tried for just a little while to just live on his income to see how that would go,” Liz said.

Once they found out they could survive on one income, Liz quit her job to stay home. And although it hasn’t been easy, she says she’s found a rhythm.

“I think it took the longest to convince myself that I could do it,” Liz said.

Liz says she’s not against daycare for Marlo but just couldn’t find the right fit.

Meanwhile for those looking for a provider, the options appear limited. And it’s a problem across the country. In Iowa and Minnesota, the annual average cost of daycare for an infant or a four-year-old is more expensive than the cost of an average year of in-state tuition at a public college according to the Economic Policy Institute.

But like Liz ran into early on, it’s not just the high costs but also the lack of providers in communities.

“We do have a number of in-home providers, several of them are getting older and a couple have retired and some more are going to be retiring and we’re unsure if anybody is going to fill those positions,” Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing said.

Places like Garner, Osage and Britt in North Iowa are dealing with a lack of childcare for their residents.

Last year the Minnesota Legislature created a task force to examine the growing problem. They are recommending several steps including a better system of regulation between the Department of Human Services and providers, reforming and investing in the Child Care Assistance Program which provides help for parents who struggle to afford childcare and they also want consideration of an independent board for child care providers.

In Garner a community daycare will soon open. The nonprofit group Garner Community Christian Child Care was set up about a year and a half ago to address the needs of parents. After 18 months of work, the daycare will soon be opening in the education wing at St. Boniface Church. Lansing is working to help get the center set up after a community-wide survey said lack of childcare was one of the biggest issues they were facing. Because right now, the providers in the community can’t keep up with the demand.

“We asked the in-home daycare providers here in Garner right now and we got an overwhelming yes somebody needs to do this,” Lansing said. “You know they’re in the same boat they turn people down weekly, maybe daily who are desperate for child care they just don’t have any more openings.”

Clarissa Welsh was recently hired as the executive director for the group. Although she recently moved back to the Garner area, when she was having kids she faced the struggle to find daycare.

“I was ready to have my third child and just decided to stay home so I could help raise them because there was not a good option for reliable daycare there was not a lot of openings,” she said.

Now that her kids are in school, she works as a substitute teacher in the GHV district. But she’s turning her attention to this project and getting the rooms ready for kids to be in just a couple weeks.

“The support of it being nondenominational is very important and having that support I think is really what’s making everything just fall into place,” Welsh said. “So it’s been really motivating to see that happen.”

For Lansing, he believes the daycare is what’s missing from the community.

“This is kind of the last piece of the puzzle so to speak is to have good solid reliable child care for our community members,” he said.

The center in Garner is set for a soft opening on March 1. They will be licensed for 35 kids to begin with, and as the demand grows they will be able to have up to 75. They are looking to have about $100,000 to start the center and are about halfway there so far. Lansing says local businesses have contributed quite a bit as they feel the effects when employees can’t come to work because their child or childcare provider is sick.