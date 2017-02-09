State Patrol Giving Award to Albert Lea Man

VANDAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is among those being honored Thursday by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Joshua Schipper is receiving an award for his part in trying to save a life after an August 13, 2016 crash in Rice County. The accident at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Highway 60 left a man trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Tim Maroney of Stillwater saw the accident and stopped to help, breaking open a passenger side window and helping a woman escape, then trying to assist the male driver. When law enforcement arrived, the driver was partially hanging out the window with his legs pinned and the vehicle’s engine on fire.

As officers used fire extinguishers to try and prevent the flames from spreading, Schipper arrived on the scene and used the pressure washer in his truck to spray the male driver with water.

Firefighters eventually freed the driver but he died from his injuries the following day.

Also being given awards for their heroic efforts in what are described as “hellacious smoke conditions” are Maroney, Sergeant Eric Sammon of the Faribault Police Department, Officer John Pesta, Officer Matt Shuda, Officer Chris Tonjum and Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Hunt.

They are among many being recognized at the Minnesota State Patrol’s annual awards ceremony.