Tackling teacher retention problems

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Keeping teachers in the classroom is described as a nationwide challenge. The Minnesota Department of Education released their 2017 Teacher Supply and Demand report which shows that a quarter of the state’s teachers are leaving the profession after just three years.

We spoke to Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz about how the district is tackling teacher retention rates. He says their strategy focuses on two key factors. One is to provide individualized support, especially for newer teachers. He says each building has at least one Instructional Coach on-site for that reason.

”That person is able to provide one-on-one support, co-teach, model,” he explains. “Really having that support is something that I think is a key factor in retaining teachers.”

The other is making sure teachers have opportunities to provide input on district-wide decisions that will impact them. Muñoz says the district is also making efforts to recruit more teachers of color through a program called Para to Teacher that puts paraprofessionals on a fast track to teaching.

“If you look at our paraprofessionals in our district, they do represent the population of our students so we thought, well we do have them already [and] they’re in education, they like education that’s why they’re working for us so why don’t we see if we can get them into the teaching field?”

Statewide, teachers of color made up about 8% of newly licensed teachers last year, which is up from the previous five years according to the Education Departments report.