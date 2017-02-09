Two local historical puppets are in Des Moines

MASON CITY, Iowa- Two local historical puppets are on display at the State Historical Society. The puppets are part of the “Lonely Goat Heard”, which played a role in the 1960 movie “The Sound of Music” and have been on display in the MacNider Art Museum in Mason City.

Those in charge of the museum say they often loan the puppets out in groups of two or three to historical events throughout the world, which has its benefits locally.

“It gives publicity to the MacNider Art Museum,” says Edith Blanchard, the Executive Director. “When we have press releases that go out in those communities that the puppets visit, people learn about MacNider and will then come visit and see everything that we have an offer.”

Blanchard says the puppets will stay in Des Moines for another two to three months.