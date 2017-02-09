Unemployment Rates Report

MASON CITY, Iowa – Students put in countless hours inside of the classrooms to secure their future.

“At first I did have quite a few difficulties, it was a long hunt for a job and it was a lot of filling out applications and interviews and not getting the job because someone else was a little more qualified.”

Alexis Adams is a North Iowa Area Community College graduate with an associate’s degree.

Despite that education, she just couldn’t find a job.

That’s why she’s back in college studying accounting.

“I still want to further my education because at some point I want to possibly move up and that degree will help,” says Adams.

QPS Employment Group Account Executive, Amy Berding says many of the employees that work for them have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

“Clients see it as that you completed something and that you were dedicated and you say hey I’m going to get my high school diploma and I completed my high school diploma,” says Berding.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported people 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree are more likely to find a job than a high school dropout.

And although the unemployment rates are lower for those graduates they still face financial hardships.

“What we’re finding is it takes college graduates about 10 years to really get up to making over a million over high school dropouts because of paying back student loans, so when someone’s paying back student loans it does cut into what you’re making with your profits,” says Berding.