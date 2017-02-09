Update on a house fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to a fire at this home on Minnesota Ave. last night. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

According to fire officials, when crews arrived on scene they saw smoke and fire coming out of the back of the home. That entire side is destroyed. Windows are broken and the majority of the siding is completely black.

THE ALFD was at the scene for four hours.

Joel Sande, the homeowner, says their dog, Rosie, was trapped inside the house. Thankfully the fire department was able to get her out safely.

They are staying at a hotel for the time being thanks to the Salvation Army in Albert Lea.

Sande didn’t hear about the fire until hours after it started.

“I happened to be on my way home from Rochester and I couldn’t get any calls until about two hours after the fire department was there,” said Sande. “I finally got a call from my niece. She told me about it and it kind of left me dumbfounded.”

The cause of fire is still unknown and is under investigation by Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

All of the ALFD firefighters who were on duty were responding to this fire. The Glenville Fire Department sent a crew in case there was another fire happening in town.