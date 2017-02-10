Beadle Bible at Cresco Public Library

CRESCO, Iowa – A collaboration of two local organizations is bringing about a piece of history.

Last summer, the Howard-Winneshiek Genealogy Society decided to find a descendant of Augustus Beadle, the founder of Cresco.

After six hours of research, volunteer researcher Janice Strike found Judge John McKay of Green Bay Wisconsin, the great- great-grandson of Augustus Beadle.

McKay decided to donate the beadle bible to the Cresco Public Library and The City of Cresco Travel And Tourism had a box made to display the bible.

“From that we ended up having him come to Cresco and we had a meet and greet here at the library hosted by the society and during the meeting he brought with him photos and other members of the family,” says Strike.

Janice says their goal is to use the beadle bible as educational purposes for local students to learn about the history.