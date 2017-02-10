Black History Spotlight: Octavius Catto

KIMT News 3 – It’s a name that many have not heard and perhaps that’s why they call him the forgotten hero.

His name is Octavius Catto.

During the 19th century Philadelphia was home to the largest community of free black people pre-civil war.

After graduating as valedictorian from the Institute for Colored Youth, he trained under a scholar from Yale and learned several different languages.

He was also inducted into a prestigious scientific oraganization.

Catto then created troops comprised of all black men that served as a volunteer brigade.

After the 15th amendment was passed, which gave black men the right to vote, Catto worked relentlessly to promote helping black men vote Republican.

On election day, October 10th, 1871 Catto was spotted by a Democrat party leader Frank Kelly.

He fired several bullets into Catto, one which pierced his heart killing him.

Catto’s work as a political figure did not go unnoticed and his passion for exercising the right to vote is one that is still found today.

Years after Catto’s death, his brigade paid tribute to him in ceremonies at the unit’s quarters as well as at his grave site.