Car and semi collide in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One person is hurt after a car collides with a semi.

The Clear Lake Fire Department says they were called to the intersection of Highway 122 and the Interstate 35 northbound off ramp just before 6:30 am Friday. They arrived to find a 2015 Chevy Tahoe and a semi hauling an empty tank of anhydrous ammonia had crashed.

The Fire Department says the driver of the Tahoe was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and the semi driver not harmed.

The accident remains under investigation.

14 firefighters, two medics, a rescue truck, an engine company and one ambulance responded to this incident.