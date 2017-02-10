Claiming unclaimed property

MASON CITY, Iowa – With the holiday of love approaching you may be wondering what to get your special someone; Iowa’s State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald has an idea.

Fitzgerald would like to see you go to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website.

Thinking you may find your family’s most treasured items, items that could piece together a love story you never even knew about. Fitzgerald explains millions of dollars go unclaimed every year in Iowa. Banks can’t find their customers and so what’s sitting in a safety deposit box gets turned over to those like him.

He’s asking for you to go to the site and search your name.

“Lock boxes a lot of times are part of the forgotten treasure and when you open up a lock box you don’t know what you’re going to find, it could be grandpa’s pocket watch or could be the deed to the house, but it can be a lot of romantic things, charm bracelets, love letters,” Fitzgerald said.

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt site started up in 1983. They’ve returned nearly 200 million back to more than five hundred thousand people.

For a link to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt visit https://greatiowatreasurehunt.gov/.