Emergency Landing at RST for Medical Emergency

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There was an unplanned landing at the Rochester International Airport Friday night. According to Rochester Fire officials, Delta Airlines Flight 1484 was flying from Las Vegas to Detroit when a passenger suffered a medical emergency. That forced the aircraft to be diverted to Rochester to make an emergency landing. The aircraft touched down just at 7:17 p.m.

The passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Rochester police, firefighters and gold cross ambulance all assisted on scene.

The aircraft refueled and departed at 8:20 pm.