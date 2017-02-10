Fire Chief speaks about fatal house fire in rural Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One man is dead, and his son narrowly escaped the same fate, after a house fire in Southern Minnesota.

The blaze broke out around 7:40pm Thursday night at a home on 29th Avenue Southwest in rural Austin.

19-year-old Dakota Langan called for help. Emergency crews were able to help Dakota escape through a window. They found Michael Langan, who would’ve turned 59-years-old on Friday, dead in the kitchen.

“The preliminary fire investigation points towards a cooking fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to do an additional investigation to confirm that,” said Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy.

Dakota Langan was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin to be treated for smoke-related injuries.

A firefighter also suffered a medical emergency while battling the blaze. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

This is the first fire-related fatality in Austin in more than a year.